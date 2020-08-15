HTC Wildfire E Lite shows up in the Google Play Console, has specs uncovered

Earlier this month HTC made the Wildfire E2 smart device authorities in Russia, with entry-level specs and a cost to match. However, it ends up that the Taiwanese business is likewise dealing with an even less expensive, a lot more fundamental handset to be introduced quickly under the Wildfire sub-brand.

This will be called Wildfire E Lite, and it has simply revealedup in the Google Play Console The listing informs us that the phone has a screen with 720×1440 resolution, with a now rather unusual 18:9 element ratio.

As you can see from the small photo proving the handset’s front, there are no notches or hole punches here, rather you get considerable leading and bottom bezels. The Wildfire E Lite has 2GB of RAM and it runs Android 10.

It’s powered by MediaTek’s Helio A20 chipset, which with its quad-core Cortex- A53 CPU is as ‘entry-level’ as you can get at this point in time. So you truly should not anticipate any sort of groundbreaking efficiency here, however the cost might be really low. We’ll let you understand when we discover more about the HTC Wildfire E Lite.

