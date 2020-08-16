HTC U11 life (32GB 3GB RAM) | 5.2-Inch Full Super LCD | 8.0 Oreo | 2600 mAh Battery | Sapphire Blue | 4G LTE Smartphone | GSM Unlocked | By T-Mobile



HTC U11 life gives you the best innovations from HTC U11 without putting the squeeze on your wallet. WIRED Review “Beautiful blue finish and 16-megapixel front camera are great. The included noise-cancelling earbuds work well enough. Already has an update to Android 8.0. Waterproof. $350 is half the price of fancy phones.” TIRED Review Battery rarely lasts a full day unless you don’t touch it much. No audio jack and the speaker is easy to cover up with your fingers. Only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile. Rear camera struggles sometimes. Although its 16MP its Compatible with T-Mobile, at and T, metropcs, Cricket, Straight talk, Net 10, Walmart family mobile, and Alaska communications. restrictions apply to certain carriers; T-Mobile: fully Supported. AT&T: No voice over LTE, No Wi-Fi calling. This version of the HTC U11 life is Not Compatible with Verizon or Sprint.

WHAT NETWORK FREQUENCIES ARE SUPPORTED BY THIS DEVICE: 2G 3G: 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE: 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 66(1700/2100). Please contact your network provider (prior to purchase) and inquirer if they support these bands in your area to ensure the device will work for you.

EDGE SENSE SQUEEZE: squeeze the sides to open and interact with your favorite Features; open the Camera, take photos, take a screen shot, turn on flashlight, open apps or activate voice assistants set edge sense to activate alexa with just a squeeze. Ask alexa to give you a flash briefing, control your smart home, check the weather and more.

FREE NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS: USonic active Noise canceling earbuds (Included) and personalized audio profiles for a superior listening experience. CAMERAS: 16MP Rear Camera with Phase Detection Autofocus for super-fast focus speeds and reduced blur. 16MP Front Camera with UltraPixel light sensitivity for brilliant selfies day or night.

WHAT DOES UNLOCKED REALLY MEAN: Unlocked devices are compatible with GSM carriers the kinds that Use SIM Cards for Service like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as with GSM SIM cards (e.g. H20, Straight Talk, and select prepaid carriers) Unlocked Devices will not work with CDMA Carriers the kinds that don’t use sim cards for service like Sprint, Verizon, Boost or Virgin (contact your network provider prior to purchasing for verification that they support GSM frequencies).