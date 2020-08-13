HTC Desire 20 Pro launches in Europe

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is now offered for pre-order throughoutEurope It’s on sale in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands through HTC’s site, priced at EUR279/ ₤269 for the sole 6/128 GB design. The Desire 20 Pro is anticipated to deliver on August 24.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro has a 6.5-inch 1080 x2340 px IPS LCD in advance and a single punch hole for the 25 MP selfie cam.

There are 4 cams on the back – a 48 MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro and 2MP f/2.4 depth sensing unit. There’s likewise a capacitive finger print scanner on this side.

Underneath is a Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that charges at 15 W.