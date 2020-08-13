HTC Desire 20 Pro launches in Europe

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is now offered for pre-order throughoutEurope It’s on sale in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands through HTC’s site, priced at EUR279/ ₤269 for the sole 6/128 GB design. The Desire 20 Pro is anticipated to deliver on August 24.
The HTC Desire 20 Pro has a 6.5-inch 1080 x2340 px IPS LCD in advance and a single punch hole for the 25 MP selfie cam.
There are 4 cams on the back – a 48 MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro and 2MP f/2.4 depth sensing unit. There’s likewise a capacitive finger print scanner on this side.
Underneath is a Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that charges at 15 W.
It’s authorities, the #Desire20Pro is pertaining to the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Netherlands! The effective gadget packs in premium functions, like a 5-lens cam system, 5,000 mAh battery, 6.53″ display screen, and 128 GB of memory. Pre order now athttps://t.co/JFTzcv85PP #htc pic.twitter.com/GYj94yRQaT
— HTC (@htc)August 12, 2020