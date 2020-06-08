HTC Desire 20 Pro keeps getting certified

A phone called HTC Desire 20 Pro will soon be launched soon, according to multiple listings on various certification websites. The device with model number 2Q9J1000 was spotted with 6 GB RAM and Snapdragon 665 chipset on Google Play Console, and today we have information about the very same phone getting two more certificates – from the Bluetooth SIG and the Wi-Fi Alliance.









Bluetooth & Wi-Fi certifications

HTC is yet to release any information whatsoever about the upcoming Desire 20 Pro – could it be real, when is it launching and so are we planning to see a non-Pro vanilla version called HTC Desire 20.

So far we only know this phone will be the to begin the company with Android 10 out of the box, it will sport a 6.5 LCD with Full HD+ resolution and will have a fingerprint reader privately.

Source 1 (pdf)  Source 2 | Via