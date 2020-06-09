HTC Desire 20 Pro gets official on June 16

HTC still exists but still makes smartphones, apparently, as it’s now set to soon unveil its first ever device to run Android 10 from day one. It’s likely to be called Desire 20 Pro, and recently this has been doing the rounds obtaining various certifications left and right, in anticipation of its launch.

The phone will end up official on June 16, and this is not any rumor: the banner image you see below appears on HTC’s Taiwanese internet site.

The outline of the handset reveals a single left-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera on the front, and an elongated camera island on the trunk, which is also on the left side.

That has been rumored to accommodate four shooters, and based on a leaked schematic of the phone you will have a fingerprint sensor on the back. So while this really is going to be HTC’s first smartphone with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam, it has no in-display fingerprint scanner action.

And that, along with the naming, just concerns confirm that this may probably turn out to be an ordinary mid-ranger, like all the other Desires before it. According to a benchmark listing’s results, the Desire 20 Pro is most likely likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 or 665 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. A rumor sooner or later claimed that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack somewhere, so there’s that to consider too. As for the screen, expect a 6.5″ LCD with FHD+ resolution.

Source (in Chinese) | Via