HTC Desire 20 Pro appears in hands-on image

HTC is set release an its Desire 20 Pro midragner on June 16 and because of a new leak from Evan Blass we now have our first hands-on pictures of the telephone.

Just like the leaked schematics predicted we have quad rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner on the trunk. We cant get a clear look at the front just yet but its anticipated to fit a 6.5-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout in the very best left corner.

Thanks to a Geekbench listing we all know the Desire 20 Pro will ship with either the Snapdragon 660 or 665 chipset paired with 6GB RAM. It is likewise the first HTC phone to launch with Android 10.