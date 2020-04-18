‘HSM’ Star Monique Coleman on Zac Efron’s Absence from Disney Sing-Along



Play video content material

Exclusive TMZ.com

Monique Coleman says there is a completely good reason why her outdated Disney Channel costar, Zac Efron, did not take part on a giant broadcast sing-along … the almighty Wi-Fi sign.

We talked to the ‘High School Musical’ alum — who was one of many former youngster stars within the hit DC film collection, and who carried out “We’re All In This Together” Thursday alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and others — and he or she advised us why Zac was MIA throughout the nationally televised efficiency. Long story brief … dude’s in all probability acquired a nasty sign.

.@ZacEfron appeared on #DisneyFamilySingalong to introduce the star-studded rendition of “We’re All in This Together,” not performing himself as a consequence of being “Hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi.” pic.twitter.com/u8z55dEB1y — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 17, 2020

@PopCraveMusic

Monique says Zac — the lead man within the ‘HSM’ motion pictures — acquired on-board on the final minute, and was solely in a position to introduce the music from a fuzzy video he despatched in. The purpose he wasn’t in a position to sing together with the crew is as a result of he is doubtless in a distant a part of the world with crappy Internet. Last she heard, ZE was in Papua New Guinea filming for his new Quibi present, “Killing Zac Efron” — so yeah, he wasn’t gonna danger a nasty present.

More importantly than that, although, is the truth that Zac is among the most down-to-earth celebs there may be within the biz … in keeping with Monique, anyway. She says she’s not stunned he did not cave to the Disney stress to get in on the sing-along … and did what he realistically might.