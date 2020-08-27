HSBC walks the tightrope between Beijing and the U.S.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn likes to explain the objective of the stretching, 155-year-old banks he helms as offering a “bridge between China and the international trading community.”

In a recent call with reporters, Quinn argued that, while stress between China and the U.S. “inevitably create challenging situations” for the bank, sticking to that objective was the finest method to make sure “the greatest long-term benefit” for consumers, no matter “the political context at the time.”

It’s an honorable objective. But as relations between the 2 superpowers grow ever-more controversial, experts, financiers, and the monetary press have actually concerned see HSBC’s “mission” as a dilemma. Increasingly, they explain the bank’s scenario with an alternative metaphor: “walking a tightrope.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo complex HSBC’s hire-wire act Wednesday by assaulting the British loan provider for supposedly shutting represent individuals connected to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion– even as it continues to run checking account for people approved by the U.S. federal government.

In a statement, Pompeo blasted HSBC for freezing charge card and individual checking account of Next Digital, a publishing business whose flagship tabloid, Apple Daily, has actually been important …

