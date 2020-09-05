HRW urges Egypt authorities to open investigation into deaths of 4 detainees – Middle East Monitor

Human Rights Watch (HRW) prompted Egyptian authorities to open a complete investigation into the causes of the deaths of 4 detainees in 3 days inside Egyptian jails.

The organisation’s declaration reported the death of detainee Ahmad Abdelnabi, 64, on Wednesday, after a two-year detention in Cairo maximum-security jail Ala-Akrab The report pointed out that: “The Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms reported the deaths of three other detainees, namely Sobhi Al-Saqqa in Borg El-Arab prison, Shaaban Husein Khaled in Fayum prison and Abdelrahman Yusuf Zawal in Tora prison.”

“When Egyptian authorities take someone into custody, they become responsible for that detainee’s wellbeing. The authorities need to open a full investigation into the causes of death of the three Egyptian detainees,” revealed Joe Stork, deputy director for Human Rights Watch.

“Detainees and prisoners keep dying in Egyptian prisons despite frequent pleas for adequate health care. This reflects unacceptable negligence on the part of Egyptian prisons authorities,” included Stork, according to the declaration.

Egypt typically deals with criticism worrying hurt apprehended reporters and opposition political leaders in flexibility of viewpoint and expression law cases. Cairo, nevertheless, consistently asserts that it protects all legal …