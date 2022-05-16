The Armenian men’s and women’s national teams, which are preparing for the European Weightlifting Championships to be held in Tirana, Albania, have started the final round of training camps.

The head coaches of the national teams have already decided who will represent Armenia at the European Championship.

Men: 81 kg – Rafik Harutyunyan and Karen Margaryan, 89 kg – Andranik Karapetyan and Vardan Manukyan, 96 kg – Ara Aghanyan and Davit Hovhannisyan, 102 kg – Samvel Gasparyan, 109 kg – Arsen Martirosyan, +109 kg – Varazdat Lalayan and Gor Minasyan.

Women:

55 kg – Isabella Yaylyan, 75 kg – Tatev Hakobyan, 87 kg – Hripsime Khurshudyan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN