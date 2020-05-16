HRI details new protocols ahead of racing resumption | Racing News

Horse Racing Ireland has revealed a 77-page doc outlining the protocols for key personnel ahead of resuming racing behind closed doorways on June 8.

HRI has detailed the procedures for every business group and can announce a sequence of webinars to additional clarify the adjustments folks will encounter when returning to work on the racecourse after the coronavirus shutdown.

Screening questionnaires previous to conferences, temperature checks, common cleansing and rigorous social distancing measures are all outlined within the doc.

HRI chief government Brian Kavanagh stated: “We have labored carefully with the IHRB and the Senior Medical Officer Dr Jennifer Pugh in strengthening our protocols ahead of a return to racing.

“The new system of well being screening will embrace the registration of each attendee at each race assembly, from jockeys, trainers, IHRB employees, to racecourse employees, cleansing employees and so forth.

“Everybody shall be required to finish a baseline well being screening questionnaire adopted by a set of additional screening questions each 24-hours earlier than attendance at a race assembly.

“We have additional strengthened the screening course of with the set up of a thermal digital camera system to verify attendees’ temperatures. Nobody with an elevated studying shall be allowed entry.

“The infection control policy is such that all surfaces will be regularly disinfected both before racing and throughout the race day, all indoor areas will be well ventilated, and only those essential to that area are present.”

Under the protocols, jockeys shall be required to put on masks on the monitor, though these could also be eliminated throughout a race, whereas overseas riders should full a 14-day isolation interval in Ireland earlier than being allowed to compete.

Trainers have additionally been informed that employees travelling from overseas to take care of horses “need to be in Ireland under self-isolation for at least 14 days before they will be allowed onto racecourse premises”.

Horses travelling over two or three days earlier than a race that are to be stabled on the racecourse can solely be sorted by a coach’s personal employees if they’ve already accomplished the 14 days self-isolation in Ireland earlier than the horse arrives.

Trainers themselves, or their consultant, are additionally required to finish the two-week interval in Ireland earlier than being allowed on monitor.

People over 70 won’t be permitted to attend within the preliminary stage of the return in step with recommendation from the Irish Government.

Kavanagh added: “It is incumbent on everybody in the industry to familiarise themselves with the new protocols, to partake in the upcoming webinars which will help bring these protocols to life and to ensure that the racecourse continues to be a safe place to work.”