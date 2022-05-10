On May 10, at 1:18 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that a landslide had occurred in the area leading from the village of Kanakeravan, Kotayk region, leading to the gorge of Korea, near the bridge. The highway has become one-way.

The rescue team of the special rescue center of the Rescue Forces Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that a landslide had taken place. The soil layer flooded the Hrazdan River, causing the river to overflow, making the road one-way.

Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations