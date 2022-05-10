On May 10, at 1:18 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that a landslide had occurred in the area leading from the village of Kanakeravan, Kotayk region, leading to the gorge of Korea, near the bridge. The highway has become one-way.
The rescue team of the special rescue center of the Rescue Forces Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.
It turned out that a landslide had taken place. The soil layer flooded the Hrazdan River, causing the river to overflow, making the road one-way.
Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.