On May 10, at 1:18 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that a landslide had occurred in the area leading from the village of Kanakeravan, Kotayk region, leading to the gorge of Korea, near the bridge. The highway has become one-way.

The rescue team of the special rescue center of the Rescue Forces Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that a landslide had taken place. The soil layer overflowed into the Hrazdan River, after which the river overflowed, making the road closed on both sides.



