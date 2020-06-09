Hrayr Tovmasyan ‘rejected bonus payments’ for several months, says high court official – Armenian News

The chief of the Constitutional Court’s workers on Tuesday responded to the parliamentarians’ considerations over the bonus fee scheme for their judges.

Addressing the joint assembly held by the National Assembly’s Standing Committees on State and Legal Affairs, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, Edgar Ghazaryan ssaid that the CC judges’ salaries “are stipulated in the corresponding legal acts” establishing procedures additionally for completely different rewards and different additional funds. But he avoided giving extra particular particulars, saying solely that the Constitutional Court paid bonuses to a lesser extent than envisaged by the wage fund for authorities establishments (28.6% as a substitute of 30%).

“Bonuses are allocated based on an order by the Constitutional Court’s chair who, as a rule, tries to apply a uniform approach – though we have exceptional decisions in several exceptional cases. CC Chair Hrayr Tovmasyan, for instance, has not received bonus payments for a long time, thus applying an exception to himself in his own order. Also Vahe Grigoryan [a CC judge elected by the current National Assembly] was not paid bonuses for several months as he does not take part in the activities of the Constitutional Court,” Ghazaryan mentioned, including that they tried to keep up the motivational worth of additional funds.