In a conversation with journalists, the former chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan did not rule out that at some point Nikol Pashinyan’s recent noisy speeches in the National Assembly may become the subject of a Constitutional Court hearing.

“The questions that are raised can be the subject of examination by the Constitutional Court at one stage, so at this stage let me not answer those questions,” he said, responding to the request to comment on Pashinyan’s statements about Artsakh from a legal point of view.

To the question, Pashinyan’s statement that a document on Artsakh will not be signed without a wide public discussion, can it mean holding a referendum, the former chairman of the Constitutional Court answered that the referendum and the public wide discussion are different institutions.

“The referendum is another institution, the wide discussion is another institution. In other words, the wide public discussion does not presuppose the holding of a referendum, it presupposes the discussion of that issue with different interested sections of the society. “I can not say what document will be born as a result of those discussions, but thinking approximately that such a document may be born, which should be the subject of examination by the Constitutional Court, I refrain from answering that question,” said Hrayr Tovmasyan.