Hraparak: Yerevan mayor to quit over mishandling of coronavirus crisis – Armenian News

The circle around the Yerevan mayor is said to be tightening rapidly amid increasing complaints over his poor handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Hayk Marutyuan, who is now on vacation, had earlier written resignation letters many a time, but they were rejected on very different grounds. The pandemic, however, laid bare his lack of competence to meet the position requirements. Citing its sources, the paper claims that even Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his discontent with the mayor.

Rumors now persist that Marutyan may quit his post in the near future, With three years still left until the next mayoral elections, the majority faction in the city council is expected name its candidate for the new mayor. Head of the Market Surveillance Inspection Body Armen Kutoyan, a former activist currently affiliated with the ruling My Step bloc in the Council of Elders, is reported to be the most likely nominee. But the paper says he couldn’t be reached for further comments to elaborate on the issue.

The paper also notes that Kutoyan had earlier declared a sizable property which made headlines in the media, particularly because of a hand watch worth over an equivalent of 8 million Armenian Drams (above $16,000). Kutoyan’s declared assets – as of the moment of taking office – amounted to 35,000 US…