Hraparak: Pashinyan ‘usurps’ the powers of president, parliament speaker   – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s relocate to honor the heroes of the July fightng along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is viewed to be an effort to take over the powers of the president and speaker of the National Assembly.

The paper mentions Article 136 of the Constitution vesting just the President of Armenia with the power to provide greatest state awards (consisting of medals, orders and recognitions).

But the solemn event, kept in Sardarapat (Armavir area) on August 28, is believed to have actually been purposefully timed to accompany President Arnmen Sarkissian’s main holiday duration (the president has actually been on a leave given that Sunday),

Hraparak likewise mentions the “analogy principle” preserved in the Constitution, licensing the President of the National Assembly to provide awards in the president’s lack.