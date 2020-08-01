Hraparak: Pashinyan ‘personally coordinating’ criminal case against former national security chief – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is stated to have actually personally organized the criminal case against the former chief of the National Security Service (NSS).

In remarks to the paper on Friday, an expert supposedly stated that the case was dropped after the defense lawyer’s vital remark explaining the transfer to summon his customer to the firm as “absurdity and ignorance of the laws”.

But since the prime minister’s order – to start a prosecution against Artur Vanetsyan at every possible expense – sounded rigorous certainly, the NSS created a brand-new case, this time implicating the Homeland celebration’s leader of arms trafficking.

“The entire ridicule of this scenario is that the weapon, which is allegedly illegal and owned by Vanetsyan, is not under his personal control – in his house or office – but is rather being kept at the National Security Service,” the source was priced quote as stating.

The “illegal” weapon was later on discovered at the NSS Armament Department, whose chief is now reported to be in detention. The firm has actually assured to provide a main news release to offer future information.