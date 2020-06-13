Hraparak: Pashinyan mulling defense minister’s replacement, ‘bewaring of a military coup’ – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been increasingly suspicious of all the senior government officials in the past months, his greatest fears being linked to the Armed Forces.

He has even shared his suspicions at a meeting held in a narrow circles recently, expressing doubts about a in the pipeline military coup d’état, the paper has learned.

And that reportedly accounted for Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s increasingly active work over the recent period, especially his go on to publish a military doctrine, a strategic document conveying the clear message that the army is not going to intervene in politics.

And despite the minister’s “oath of loyalty”, the us government circles are now actually considering his possible successors’ names, says the paper. Arshak Karapetyan, an advisor to the prime minister who was sacked from the Ministry of Defense over intelligence failures in the 2016 Four-Day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), is considered to be among the potential candidates to restore Tonoyan.