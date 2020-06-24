Hraparak: Parliament embarked on constitutional reforms ‘with no decision to revoke referendum’ – Armenian News

While the National Assembly was passing the proposed amendments to the Constitution of Armenia, no decision was set up to revoke the referendum, which is to say the planned nationwide voting was still in effect at that time the “epoch-forming reforms” were being adopted.

The omission is thought to have stemmed from the authorities’ haste that resulted in a type of ridiculous occurrence.

An absurd moment, according to the paper, was that the amendments to the constitutional provision (Article 213) on the tenure of the high court judges and members were being introduced at a moment if the referendum plan was on the agenda.