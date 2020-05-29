Hraparak: Nalbandian agrees to respond to parliament panel investigating April war – Armenian News

Former Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandian, who’s at present stated to be residing in Russia, has reportedly given his consent to respond to the particular parliament panel investigating the 2016 April war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The fee is believed to be significantly taken with the doc which Yuri Khachaturov, a former chief of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Armenia, signed in Moscow again then, agreeing on the plan to finish the hostilities.

The paper notes that Khachaturov had earlier declined the fee’s invitation to attend a particular session.

Nalbandian’s questioning is now anticipated to mark the tip of the panel’s work as its members are scheduled to journey to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) quickly to meet with incumbent and former officers. They reportedly now not see any expediency to invite Bako Sahakyan, the nation’s former president.

The paper notes that the fee’s report is due in autumn, months after the tip of its mission on June 2.