Hraparak: Malls will re-open, public transport will be banned as government mulls extension of national emergency   – Armenian News

Amid the reported strategies to lengthen the state of emergency for one more month, the authorities are claimed to have actually created a choice allow the procedure of significant trading facilities, consisting of malls, while proceeding the restriction on public transport.

Should the circumstance weaken in a fortnight’s time, nevertheless, the constraints will be tightened up once again.

Citing “informed sources”, the paper declares that the choice to prolong the lockdown program is currently a “done deal”, with the factors being extra political instead of epidemiological. The authorities are believed to be penetrating for possibilities to postpone the constitutional mandate which, under the reliable legislations, is to occur 50-65 days after a national emergency.