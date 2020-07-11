Hraparak: Kocharyan unveils plan to launch ‘new political movement’ in Armenia – Armenian News

Second President Robert Kocharyan reportedly announced his plan to embark on an energetic political career as that he met with several co-thinkers and supporters on Friday for a video conference held via Zoom.

“We must try to launch an active movement with this team in Armenia. I am hopeful you are prepared for developments of the kind,” he’s quoted as saying.

According to the paper, the remote meeting also addressed foreign policy problems and the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, as well as the socio-economic situation in Armenia and various perspectives (including personal). “Yes, I am concerned about the Karabakhh issue. I am not under the impression we are moving forward in the right direction,” he said, promising to expand further on the matter in the longer term.