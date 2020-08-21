Hraparak: Istanbul convention ‘hot topic’ on Armenian parliament’s fall session agenda – Armenian News

The National Assembly’s fall session guarantees to be warmed this year, with a variety of questionable costs, consisting of the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention (on avoiding and combating violence versus ladies and domestic violence) anticipated to be amongst the controling subjects.

Also, the legislators of My Step, the judgment parliamentary faction, have actually supposedly proposed strategies impeach Naira Zohrabyan, the head of the Standing Committee in Human Rights (Prosperous Armenia celebration).

The paper keeps in mind that though the parliament’s summertime session officially ended in June, unique arguments and hearings were held from time to time likewise inJuly