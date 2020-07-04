Hraparak: Freedom of speech and press under fire in Armenia – Armenian News

With the recently imposed fines on two opposition-run TV channels, the authorities are thought to possess launched a crackdown on the freedom of speech and press in Armenia.

The administrative measures against ArmNews TV – and later also the Fifth Channel – are perceived as the very first swallow in the chain of punitive actions.

“This time they will impose a fine of 10,000 Armenian Drams ($20), but the special police assault team, which showed up at the TV stations, will likely exercise a certain psychological influence on the journalists,” says the paper, describing law enforcement actions as a kind of warning shot by the authorities.

Meantime, the paper predicts a scenario of the anti-trust inspections into the financial activity of the opposition-run media to a target their advertisers and funding sources. The enactment of the laws on audiovisual media – and advertising in general – is expected function as the next logical steps allow the authorities to “step on the gas” amid the global coronavirus crisis. With the European institutions caught up by the pandemic and “turning a blind eye” to the anti-democratic processes in Armenia, no-one is likely to defend our legitimate interests in courts, as the factor of “vetting” and “cleansings” has higher chances of advantage, says the paper.