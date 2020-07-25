Hraparak: European Commission vice-president holds ‘trilateral telephone talks’ with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs   – Armenian News

Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borell on Wednesday held trilateral telephone settlements with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to talk about the just recently reported armed clashes along worldwide border in between the 2 states, the paper states, pointing out the EU Delegation in Yerevan.

Hraparak looked for remarks from the objective following the Azerbaijani defense minister’s current remark threatening a rocket attack versus the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor (Armavir area).

According to a main declaration, released in action to the paper’s demand, the European main advised the sides to end the armed conflicts and avoid actions and rhetoric possibly intensifying stress, (especially dangers to facilities of essential value).