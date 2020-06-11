Hraparak: Doctors fighting COVID-19 ‘complain about low salaries’ in Armenia   – Armenian News

Physicians engaged in the treatment of the coronavirus infection have reportedly raised complaints about low salaries.

Мost are said to be exhausted, aware particularly of the fact that medical professionals in other medical institutions get yourself a considerably higher pay.

Speaking to the paper, a responsible representative of the sector admitted the issue, attributing the salary gap to the “human factor”. “Doctors in several medical institutions appear to be shrewd indeed; they are assertive. That’s probably the reason,” the source said, agreeing at exactly the same time the equity principle can also be often breached, with “different people representing different volumes of work”.

Asked to discuss the average expenses on coronavirus patients , the origin said that the amounts vary on a case-by-case basis. “The costs for a patient in an intensive care unit are logically different compared to a patient who is in a hospital ward in a relatively better condition.”

The health sector representative also said that large-scale development activities are now actually under way in a few medical centers, including the St Grigor Lusavorich hospital.