Hraparak: Constitutional Court’s decision on Kocharyan case ‘due in August’ – Armenian News

The Constitutional Court’s decision on the felony case involving second President Robert Kocharyan is reportedly due in early August, after the passage by the European Commission for Democracy by means of Law (Venice Commission) of its conclusion concerning the scenario across the excessive court docket.

The Council of Europe’s advisory physique is to look at the Armenian authorities’ enchantment (coping with the procedures of canceling the constitutional referendum and the tenure of the CC judges) on June 18. “The conclusion will be available around June 22,” an “informed source” advised the paper on Tuesday, noting that the authorities submitted their request final month versus the Constitutional Court which utilized to the Commission again in 2018.

Asked whether or not the decision will in the previous president’s pursuits, the supply mentioned they’ve sure constructive expectations in the intervening time. “We need to await the Venice Commission’s advisory opinion. As regards the ECHR conclusion, they have given grounds that the CC will pass a decision in favor of Robert Kocharyan.”

Yet the ultimate final result seems dim for now. “Maybe the Constitutional Court expected ECHR to pass a clear-worded ‘ruling’ to allow it to fix the idea post-factum. But the ECHR would not naturally opt for such a scenario,” the supply was quoted as saying.