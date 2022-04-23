Investigators visited the home of Hraparak commentator Edik Andreasyan, informed that a criminal case had been filed in connection with his status, and then summoned for questioning under the article “Serious insult”.
“He asks me, ‘What do you mean by that word?’ I say, there is no such word in any dictionary, by that I mean political activity. Secondly, I wrote the word “Nikol” in lower case… I mean that through his political activity he contributed to the Turks entering Transcaucasia. After all, I’m a publicist, a writer, a commentator, I’m not allowed to insult a person personally. I did not accept the accusation, “says Edik Andreasyan.
