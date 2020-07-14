Hraparak: Azerbaijani aggression ‘amounts to dangerously intensifying sabotage’, Artsakh war veteran warns – Armenian News

A legendary commander of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) liberation battle, Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, has warned of the hazards of the recently provoked Azerbaijani aggression on Armenia’s border, describing the military actions as a sabotage.

“Azerbaijan is increasingly intensifying pressure.

“It is not very serious, but poses real hazards in the long run … The Azerbaijanis are preparing a breeding ground for both their domestic audience and the international community to present Armenia as an aggressor,” he told the paper on Monday, calling for the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s rapid reaction to the attacks.