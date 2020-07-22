Hraparak: Artsakh war veteran claims Pashinyan ‘returned’ to ill-fate phased settlement option – Armenian News

Vitaly Balasanyan, a Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war veteran who formerly headed the country’s National Security Council, on Tuesday voiced his concern over Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s revised stance on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Commenting upon the new national security strategy, elaborated and approved by the Armenian government, he addressed particularly several key provisions dealing with Artsakh’s population and status.

“The concerns I voiced in connection with the official Yerevan’s stance are being reaffirmed.

“In that document of a strategic importance, Artsakh is presented as a territory and the Artsakh-Armenians – as a population … The strategy adopted in 2007 contained the clear worded position that Nagorno-Karabakh is a republic. In the new strategy, however, they have dropped the wording. That demonstrates that [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan has returned to the ill-fated phased [settlement] option,” the paper quotes him as saying.