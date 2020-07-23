Hraparak: Armenia’s Ministry of Health ‘negotiating’ coronavirus vaccine imports – Armenian News

While the testing of the coronavirus vaccine continues in Russia (where the elite is rumored to have been vaccinated back in April), Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan is reportedly conducting negotiations with Moderna Inc, a Massachusetts-based company owned by US-Armenian businessman Nubar Afeyan, to import their vaccine to Armenia.

For comments on possible plans to revoke the arrangements to eventually buy the Russian vaccine, the paper sought comments from the Ministry of Health. “There are no specific plans as far as the vaccine is concerned. We are following the testing to conduct serious negotiations only with that companies that had a positive resul…

“There is an interest in the vaccine being developed in Russia. We will be able to outline our future steps only after the testing is complete,” the Ministry’s spokesperson was quoted as saying.