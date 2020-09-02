Hraparak: Armenian opposition ‘not invited’ to attend Artsakh Independence Day celebrations – Armenian News

No opposition agents have actually been formally welcomed to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Speaking to the paper on Tuesday, the Bright Armenia celebration’s leader, Edmon Marukyan, stated the parliamentary opposition utilized to routinely get invite letters from the nation’s management to sign up with the joyful events as part of the Armenia-Artsakh Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group (led by the National Assembly’s speaker).

Apart from the 29th anniversary of independence, Wednesday likewise marks the 100th day considering that Arayik Harutyunyan’s election to workplace. The president is arranging an interview later on today to fancy on his activities over the previous duration; likewise, a huge celebration will be kept in the night to conclude the joyful day, states the paper.

A huge delegation led by President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan left for Stepanakert late on Tuesday signed up with by the head and secretary of the judgment My Step faction. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is stated to have actually taken a trip to the 2nd Armenian republic much previously.