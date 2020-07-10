Hraparak: Armenian authorities ‘in unsmooth relations’ with both Russia and NATO – Armenian News

The authorities’ developing partnership with international allies turns out to be problematic not only in the domain of the Armenia-Russia relations but also the connection with the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance.

In recent comments to the paper, an “informed source” cited the Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), a strategic deal concluded in 2005 and susceptible to a bi-annual renewal. The source called attention to the fact the document was last signed in the course of third President Serzh Sargsyan’s stop by at Brussels back 2017.

“Since 2019, there has been no agreement between NATO and Armenia, i.e. – the legal basis for the relationship just isn’t in place. To settle the problem, [James] Appathurai, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, was in Armenia on March 11 and 12, 2019 to meet with different officials, including [President] Armen Sarkissian, [Foreign Minister] Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and [Minister of Defense Davit] Tonoyan, but he previously no meeting with the prime minister, and no dynamics was observed,” the sources said, hesitating to comment on the causes (whether it absolutely was the fear from Russia or there were other concerns).

One thing, however, is for certain, according to the source, i.e. – that NATO is seeking to achieve the signing of a brand new document. “The reason, to all appearances, is the authorities’ irresponsible approach,” the source added.