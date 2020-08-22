 Hraparak: Armenia faces  ‘deepening’ constitutional crisis   – Armenian News

The “crisis” in the Constitutional Court is stated to be deepening even more, with the 6 staying judges having actually divided into 3 groups, preventing any contact and interchange.

Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan and another officiating judge, Arevik Petrosyan, do not apparently participate in the sessions in spite of having actually been remembered from trip.The other 4 judges are stated to be at chances with one another. Vahe Grigosyan, who constantly looks for to assert his powers in the high court, is believed to have actually won over Arman Dilanyan, both being supporters of the present program.

The 3rd wing, so to speak, represents the “old-timers”, Ashot Khachatryan and Hrant Nazaryan, who are reported to be at loggerheads the above couple. With no disputes and choice- making procedures going on under the present conditions, ratings of appeals have actually now accumulated at the court, states the paper, including that they might be taken under case in fall (must Tovmasyan and Petrosyan keep missing out on the sessions) after all the uninhabited locations are “filled”.