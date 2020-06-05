Hraparak: Arayik Harutyunyan may be named Yerevan State University’s rector – Armenian News

The minister of training, tradition, science and sport is rumored to be the authorities’ favourite for the publish of the Yerevan State University’s (YSU) rector.

Almost a yr after the publish remained vacant since Aram Simonyan’s resignation final yr, the YSU Board of Trustees is reportedly planning a session later this month to approve “the formerly functioning scheme” (as an alternative of a situation that might be in Arayik Harutyunyan’s favor).

“Arayik Harutyunyan saw the serious resistance at the University around the issue, so they are now trying to form a council based on the ‘old principles’, so to speak, to involve 25% from the Ministry, 25% – from the [YSU] students and 25% – from the faculty, but they will, in most likelihood, appoint their favorites,” an knowledgeable supply was quoted as telling the paper.