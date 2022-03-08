DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
ON APPOINTING HRACHYA POLADYAN AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.
To appoint Hrachya POLADYAN, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Arab Republic of Egypt, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Sultanate of Oman (residence in Cairo).
A. SIMONYAN
2022 March 7
