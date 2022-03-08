Acting President of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a decree on appointing Hrachya Poladyan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Sultanate of Oman.

“Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.

“To appoint Hrachya Poladyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Arab Republic of Egypt, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Sultanate of Oman (residence in Cairo),” the decree reads.