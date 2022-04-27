DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

ON APPOINTING HRACHYA POLADYAN AMBASSADOR TO THE ALGERIAN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.

To appoint Hrachya POLADYAN, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Arab Republic of Egypt, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Algerian Democratic Republic (residence in Cairo).

ARMENIA

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

V. KHACHATURYAN

2022 April 22

