HP’s Chromebook x360 14c is a premium Chromebook for $499

HP has introduced its Chromebook x360 14c, which this says is its almost all premium Chrome OS item yet. It starts in $499 and you will be available in June.

The 3.5-pound convertible system has a 14-inch touch screen with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio —the largest actually for a good HP-made buyer Chromebook. Take a look at the pictures below — it looks great:

Image: HP

Inside, you’ll locate up to 10th Gen Intel Core i-5 processors, around 128GB associated with eMMC safe-keeping, and a claimed 13.5 hrs of battery-life. There’s a backlit key pad, a web cam privacy swap, a finger-print reader, plus fast getting (HP statements you’ll obtain 50 per cent in 45 minutes). The fingerprint viewer is anything we wouldn’t necessarily anticipate to see about a $499 laptop (but whether it’s really a benefit may obviously depend upon how properly it works).

That price is quite a bit below that of additional Chromebooks which have been marketed because “premium” changeable this year, like the $1,000 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook plus Asus’ $799 Chromebook Flip C436. Of course, We can’t validate HP’s statements until I’ve gotten a unit me personally.

Image: HP

HP also introduced the Chromebook 11a, striving more in the direction of the budget conclusion of the laptop computer market along with a beginning price of $219. This speculate if this trade an 11.6-inch show (there will be touch plus non-touch options), up to 32GB of safe-keeping, 13 (claimed) hours associated with battery life, plus Intel’s basic Celeron Dual-Core processors.

As you can observe below, the particular bezels round the screen are very chunky when compared with those of the greater expensive x360. But because sub-$300 goods go, it appears to be to have a friendly plus clean style — with 2.99 pounds, it’s fairly lighting as well.

Image: HP

Still, the particular 11a has its own steep opposition in this budget range, including the superb $219 Samsung Chromebook three or more, Acer’s $229 Chromebook 15, and Lenovo’s $279 Chromebook Duet. Keep an eye out there for testimonials to see exactly how it analyzes.

Both Chromebooks will be coming in June to HORSEPOWER and Best Buy.