HP Wireless All-in-One Printer Envy 7120 Inkjet Wi-Fi Printer for Home use, Scanner & Copier, Optional Instant Ink Subscription + USB Cable, Sample Photo Paper & 2 HeroFiber Cloths for HP Printer



Price: $299.41

(as of Jul 25,2020 06:18:28 UTC – Details)



Get true-to-life photos and increased versatility with the HP Wireless ENVY Photo 7120 All-in-One Printer!!

Produce authentic colors, and set up, connect, and print right from your mobile device. Go from memory card to photo printout with ease.

True-to-life photos: Count on Original HP Ink to deliver lifelike colors and rich blacks time after time. Create stunning borderless photos and flyers – right in the comfort of your home.

A new level of wireless connectivity you can count on: Get simple Wi-Fi setup in minutes, and start printing fast. With Wi-Fi Direct, you can print wirelessly from a computer, smart phone, tablet, or other wireless-capable device- without connecting to an existing wireless network.

SD Memory Card Slot: Simply insert an SD card, then view, edit, and print photos quickly. You can also scan directly to a memory card from the printer control panel without using a computer or the HP printer software provided with the printer.

The HP Smart app helps you set up, scan, print, share, and manage your printer & ink directly from smartphone device. You can share documents and images through email, text messages, and popular cloud and social media services.

***Specifications:***

Functions: Wireless, Print, Scan, Copy, Photo

Print Resolution: black; Up to 1200 x1200 dpi, color; 4800 x 1200 dpi

Print Speed: Black; up to 14 ppm. Color; 9 ppm

Borderless Printing: 8.5 x 11″

Media sizes: Letter, Legal, 4×5”, 4×6”, 5×7”, 8×10”, No.10 envelopes

Paper Capacity: Input Tray; 125 sheets. Output; 25 sheets

Scanner: resolution; Up to 1200 dpi, type; Flatbed, Size: 8.5 x 11.7”

Copy: resolution; 600 x 600 dpi. Speed: black; Up to 21 cpm

Connectivity: USB 2.0 / Wi-Fi / SD card slot

Operating System Support: Windows, macOS X

Dimensions: 17.87 x 16.14 x 6.34″

Weight: 14.74 lb

This Kit Includes: HP Wireless ENVY 7120 All-in-One Photo Printer (for home or office use), Setup cartridges: Includes; HP Instant Ink Ready 64 Black Cartridge (~200 pages); HP Instant Ink Ready 64 Tri-color Cartridge (~165 pages), Power Cord, USB Printer Cable, 4″ x 6″ Sample Photo Paper Pack (5 sheets), Getting Started Guide & 2 HeroFiber Ultra Gentle Cleaning Cloths compatible with HP Printer

A NEW LEVEL OF WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY YOU CAN COUNT ON: Get simple Wi-Fi setup in minutes, and start printing crispy clear photos as well as as paper documents fast & easy

TRUE-TO-LIFE PHOTOS: Count on original HP Ink to deliver lifelike colors and rich blacks time after time. Create stunning borderless photos and flyers – right in your home

THE POWER OF YOUR PRINTER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND: Printing photos just got easier – from social media, the cloud, and your camera-roll gallery. Amazing scanning, now on your smartphone. Scan and share to email or the cloud – from virtually anywhere. Ordering ink has never been easier – directly through the app. Easily print photos and everyday documents directly from your smartphone or tablet

MOST VERSATILE PRINTER FOR HOME: Simply insert an SD card, then view, edit, and print photos quickly. Easily print, copy, and scan, with a seamless, smartphone-style 2.65″ inch color touchscreen. Dedicated paper trays automatically match print settings to paper type. Speed through multipage print jobs with automatic two-sided printing