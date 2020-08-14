HP Wired Stereo Gaming Headset with mic, for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Laptop, Over Ear Headphones PS4 Headset Xbox One Headset and LED Light



The HP Gaming headset is the ultimate wired headset for competitive gamers. Its large 50 mm drivers deliver powerful and clear sound. It’s engineered for long-lasting comfort with cooling-gel cushions. A retractable microphone ensures your shotcalls are always delivered in absolute clarity.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN & LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIAL FOR ALL-DAY COMFORT. Using self-adjusting padding headband & all-cover ear cups with soft memory foam, HP gaming headset presents the ultra-comfortable wearing experience. The soft ear cups with bionic protein cushion coat covers your ears gently. Thanks to its lightweight flexible plastic material, HP gaming headset is only 12 OZ. You won’t feel any discomfort from headband and ear cups even after a long gaming sessions

LED LIGHTING – The headset features a cool lighting design that brings you cool lights when plugged in your computer. The awesome light on earcups and microphone can highlight game atmosphere.

SPEAK WITH CONFIDENCE – The adjustable microphone will reproduce your voice with proper volume and clarity with the 50mm speaker drivers, the headset delivers solid performance in both low and high frequency sound reproduction

STEREO BASS SOUND EFFECT FOR EXPERIENCING GAMING EXPERIENCES】 The HP gaming headset offers excellent 50 mm audio drivers in combination with advanced audio technology. It delivers high quality simulated surround sound to make the gaming experience even more intense. With the responsive audio drivers, you can better see the direction the sound is coming from, such as the fire, your opponent’s steps, and scenario indicators.

MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY WITH PLUG AND PLAY- HP Gaming Headset Supports PS4, PS4 Pro / Slim, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox One XS Controller, Nintendo Switch / 3DS, PSP, PC, laptop, computer, tablet, iPad mobile phone. Plug and Play