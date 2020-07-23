

<b>Hardware compatibility</b><br />The HP USB Slim Business Keyboard is compatible with HP EliteDesk 705 G2 MT, HP EliteDesk 705 G2 SFF, HP EliteOne 705 G2 AIO and HP EliteDesk 705 G2 DM (Mini).<br /><br />Get fast data entry and quick USB connectivity with the HP USB Business Slim Keyboard, designed to complement the 2015 class of HP Business PCs.<br /><br /><b>Features</b> <br /><br /><b>Multi-OS compatibility</b><br /><br />Interact seamlessly with a full-sized keyboard layout that’s optimized for use with multiple operating systems.<br /><br /><b> USB connectivity</b> <br /><br />Easily connect the keyboard to any USB port on your PC.<br /><br /><b>Rest easy</b> <br /><br />Get the reassurance of a one-year limited warranty..Device Type: Keyboard|Connectivity Type: Cable

