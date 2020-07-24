HP Stream 14-inch Laptop, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120E Processor, 4 GB SDRAM, 64 GB eMMC, Windows 10 Home in S Mode with Office 365 Personal for One Year (14-ds0040nr, Rose Pink)



Between home, school and work, your mobile life demands a laptop that just doesn’t quit. With a long battery life and AMD processor, the HP stream does everything your smartphone can’t. Post, play, and stay productive all day with the familiarity of a Windows laptop that’s affordable, portable and incredibly stylish. Plus, stay connected with fast Wi-Fi, storage options, and all the ports you need. Includes ONE year of office 365 personal and 1 TB of one drive storage for one year.- live your best life on-the-go and in Style with a slim, expressive design. With its smooth finish and vertical brushed pattern, find the HP stream that perfectly fits your personality.- with an AMD processor and long battery life, work or binge-watch your favorite shows – all while staying under budget. Plus, stay connected with fast Wi-Fi, storage options, and all the ports you need.- experience peace of mind that comes with Windows built for security. Designed to run powerful Windows Store apps exclusively – You can do it all with Microsoft edge, Bing search, Windows Defender and so much more.- easily take this thin and light PC from room to room or on the road. When your PC goes wherever you go, staying productive and entertained has never been easier.- through rigorous testing and refinement, HP custom tunes the dual speaker setup in every notebook for exceptional Stereo quality.

Office 365 personal for one year: get full access to Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, access, and 1 TB of OneDrive storage for one year

Bios recovery and protection: automatically checks the health of your PC, protects against unauthorized access, secures local storage and recovers itself from boot-up issues

Processor: AMD Dual-Core a4-9120e Processor, 1.5 GHz up to 2.2 GHz`

Display: 14-inch diagonal HD SVA bright View WLED-backlit Display (1366 x 768)

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM (not upgradable)

Storage: 64 GB eMMC