HP Smart -Tank Plus 651 Wireless All-in-One Ink -Tank Printer | up to 2 Years of Ink in Bottles | Auto Document Feeder | Mobile Print, Scan, Copy (7XV38A)

This HP Smart Tank Plus 651 Wireless All-in-One Ink Tank Printer delivers best-in-class print quality, easy mobile printing, and up to 2 years of ink in bottles––up to 8, 000 color pages or 6, 000 black pages. Get easy versatility with print, copy, scan, and fax functions, and produce vibrant text and high-quality graphics for all your prints. Print and scan documents and images from your smartphone with HP Smart, HP’s best-in-class mobile app. Plus, stay connected with faster, more reliable connections using dual-band Wi-Fi.

Best ink tank print quality in class with great savings: Count on this affordable ink tank printer for home to print, scan, copy, and fax with ease, and consistently deliver dark, crisp text and vibrant color graphics for all your prints

Easy mobile printing: Easily set up your all-in-one printer and manage print and scan projects on the go with your smartphone or tablet using the HP Smart app

2 years of ink in bottles included: The HP Smart Tank Plus is perfect for low-cost, high-volume printing; get up to 8, 000 color pages or 6, 000 black pages with up to 2 years of ink in bottles included in the box

Simple, spill-free refill: With this all-in-one printer’s integrated ink tank design and automatic ink sensor, you get a compact, spill-free refill system with convenient, resealable bottles that make it easy to manage ink

Reliable connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi: Whether connecting your ink tank printer to your network or your mobile device to your printer, get faster, more reliable connections with dual-band Wi-Fi

Speed through tasks with the 35-page auto-feeder: Work fast with print speeds up to 11ppm and fast first page printing; plus eliminate hassle with the hands-free 35-page automatic document feeder

Wide range of paper size support: This HP printer works with letter, legal, 3 x 5 in, 4 x 6 in, 5 x 7 in, 8 x 10 in, and no. 10 envelopes

One-year limited hardware : Get a one-year commercial hardware , plus 24-hour, 7 days a week Web support; see specification sheet for terms and conditions