HP ProBook x360 11 EE G3 2-in-1 11.6-inch Touchscreen Display Laptop PC (Intel Quad Core Celeron N4100 Processor, 4GB RAM,128GB Solid State Drive, Bluetooth, HDMI, Webcam, WiFi, Windows 10 Pro)



Price: $399.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 13:53:12 UTC – Details)



Operating System: Windows 10 Professional (64-bit)

11.6-inch Diagonal HD Touchscreen (1366 x 768) Display 2-in-1 Design and Lightweight for education and business, Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel 4 Cores Celeron N4100 1.10 GHz 4M Cache (Boost up to 2.4GHz), 720p Webcam, 1 x multi-format digital media reader (Supports SD, SDHC, SDXC)

4GB DDR4 SDRAM, 128GB Solid State Drive, No optical drive, HD audio Dual speakers

802.11 ac WiFi, Bluetooth, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB Type-C,1 x RJ-45, 1 x headphone/microphone combo,1 x HDMI

Windows 10 Professional (64-bit), Up to 11 hours of battery life, Water resistant keyboard