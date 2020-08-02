HP Pro Laser Printer All in one M125NW



This affordable HP LaserJet Pro MFP is easy to install and delivers crisp, clear documents. Print, copy, and scan with one, compact device that fits neatly into small office spaces. Extend your printing reach: Spread printing across the office. Set up anywhere with built-in wireless printing. Keep up with the pace of business—print, copy, and scan at high speeds. Print on your terms: Print from virtually anywhere—using your smartphone, tablet, and PC—with Apple AirPrint. Connect to your wireless printer in a snap, using wireless direct printing. Print from your mobile device with built-in print capability or HP ePrint app and software

Main functions of this HP laser printer: monochrome print, scan, copy, wireless printing, LCD display, Ethernet network connectivity, and more Prints up to 21 pages per minute, input tray paper capacity up to 150 sheets, duty cycle up to 2,000 pages per month Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your Smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone or iPad with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing