HP Pavilion VR Ready 144 Hz Gaming Laptop, 16.1″ FHD IPS, Core i5-10300H 4-Core up to 4.50 GHz, GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, DP 1.4/HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, Backlit KB, Mytrix HDMI Cable, Win 10



Price: $1,019.99

10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor up to 4.50 GHz. Smart quad-core, four-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t

16.1″ Full HD WLED Screen. 16.1-inch diagonal FHD, 144 Hz, IPS, anti-glare, micro-edge, WLEDbacklit, 300 nits, 72% NTSC (1920 x 1080). NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. 6 GB GDDR6 dedicated Memory; Max-Q design

Backlit keyboard with integrated numeric pad. Keep going comfortably even in darker environments

Audio by B&O with dual speakers. HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and tuning by B&O deliver a rich, authentic audio experience. HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) & Bluetooth 5.0. With a Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) WLAN adapter and Bluetooth 5.0, all your connections are rock solid