HP Pavilion Laptop, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Touchscreen, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor up to 3.60GHz, 12GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Backlit Keyboard, HDMI, Wireless-AC, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home

Price:
$999.00 - $749.00
(as of Sep 05,2020 14:00:49 UTC – Details)
Key Features and Benefits:
15.6″ Full HD IPS BrightView Micro-edge WLED-backlit Touchscreen (1920 x 1080) Display, Multi-touch Enabled
10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.00GHz Quad-Core Processor (6MB Intel Smart Cache, up to 3.60GHz), Intel UHD Graphics
12GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive allows to fast bootup and data transfer
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer Up to 5 Gb/s, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2, HP Sleep and Charge), 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Combination Audio Jack, 1 x RJ-45 Connector, 1 x Multi-format SD Media Card Reader
Built-in HP Wide Vision HD Webcam with Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone, B&O PLAY with Dual Speakers, Backlit Keyboard, Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds), Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 4.08 Pounds