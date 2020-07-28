HP Pavilion Intel Pentium Gold 4417U 4GB 500GB 15.6-inch DVD Windows 10 Laptop (Renewed)



This HP Laptop is thoughtfully designed both inside and out. The diagonal 15-inch laptop is perfectly suited for your lifestyle. The Playful pattern and unique texture add a little color to

your everyday. Includes HP Fast Charge: When your laptop is low on power, no one has time to wait hours to recharge. Power down your device and go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes. With the latest Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold processor

you are guaranteed the reliable performance you need to work and play. Enjoy long-lasting durability on a laptop designed to do what you want with ease.Microprocessor: Intel Pentium Gold 4417U (2.3 GHz, 2 MB cache, 2 cores)Memory: 4 GB

DDR4-2133 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)Video graphics: Intel HD Graphics 610Hard drive: 500 GB 5400 rpm SATAOptical drive: DVD-WriterDisplay: 15.6″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit (1366 x 768)Wireless connectivity: Intel 802.11b/g/n/ac

(1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 ComboNetwork interface: Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LANExpansion slots: 1 multi-format SD media card readerExternal ports: 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 RJ-45; 1 USB 2.0; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data

transfer only)Minimum dimensions (W x D x H): 38 x 25.38 x 2.38 cmWeight: 2.05 kgPower supply type: 45 W AC power adapterBattery type: 3-cell, 31 Wh Li-ionBattery life mixed usage: Up to 6 hoursVideo Playback Battery life:

Up to 6 hoursWebcam: HP Webcam with integrated digital microphoneAudio features: Stereo speakersOperating system: Windows 10 Home 64

Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party refurbisher to look and work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, reconditioning and repackaging. The product ships with relevant accessories, a 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic white or brown box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.

